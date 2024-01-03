Africa’s No. 1 tennis player, Quadri Aruna, served out one of the biggest wins of his career when he stormed to a comeback victory over world No. 5 Hugo Calderano at the WTT Finals in Doha on Wednesday.

Aruna trailed for most of the match at the Infinity Arena in Doha, but he saved a match point in the third set to post a stunning 3-2 (7-11, 2-11, 11-9, 12-10, 12-10) comeback win over Calderano and move into the quarterfinals of the men’s singles in Qatar.

After the marathon match, World No. 16 was full of smiles, having pulled off the seemingly impossible feat of defeating an opponent he had never beaten.

“I cannot describe how it feels, but I’m very happy and excited,” he said.

The Nigerian going into the round of 16 encounter trailed 0:2 in head-to-head against Calderano.

History looked to be repeating itself as the World No. 5 from Brazil stormed to a two-set lead, dropping just nine points.

In search of a change of fortune, Aruna said he put his faith in his coach in the post-game interview.

“My coach was telling me, ‘don’t give up and keep fighting’; one set could actually make a difference, and it did make a big difference. I listen to him very much. I believe so much in him, and I was just doing what he told me to do.”

Aruna, with a dazzling display of acrobatic table tennis, landed a series of booming forehands to keep himself in the match and ultimately take the win.

The comeback victory is a tremendous boost of confidence for the 35-year-old Nigerian superstar. While he started the year off with a bang, knocking out Tomokazu Harimoto on his way to the quarterfinals of Singapore Smash, the man with some of the most powerful shot-making in the game failed to build on the win.

With this win in the bag, Aruna will look to ride the crest to an even bigger upset as he faces World No. 1, China’s Fan Zhendong, on Thursday. Zhendong defeated 14th-ranked Slovenian Darko Jorgic in the other quarterfinal encounter.

