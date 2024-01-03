The Nigeria men’s handball national team, nicknamed the Golden Arrows, has stepped up preparations in Abuja for the upcoming 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This tournament, scheduled for 19-29 January 2024, will see Nigeria take on formidable opponents, including 10-time champion Tunisia, Angola, and Kenya, in Group D.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Coach Solomon Yola assured that the Golden Arrows are putting in the shift for a glorious outing in Egypt, even though he admits the assignment ahead of them will be tough.

Indeed, the stakes are high at this year’s Nations Cup, as it will serve as the qualification tournament for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2025 World Handball Championship.

Coach Yola believes Nigeria can fight for one of the qualification tickets to the World Championships and Olympics, though the primary goal is to improve on their last outing with the newly assembled young team.

Coach Yola said, “We have a lot of young players in the team, and the target is simple: to be better than the last outing at the Nations Cup.”

Despite not advancing from the group stage in the last Nations Cup, Nigeria finished second in the President’s Cup and currently ranks ninth in Africa.

This upward trend is a testament to the dedication of the players and the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN).

Coach Yola acknowledges their challenges but expresses optimism: “In every facet of life, there are challenges. We have to improve the teams, what they need, and all that. With what the present president and board are doing, we hope things will get better.”

Teamwork

While acknowledging the importance of individual talent, Coach Yola stressed that “handball is a team sport” and that he “banks on all of them [his players].” Players like Yusuf Faruk and captain Obina Anih, along with other key players, will be crucial in leading the team to success.

The Golden Arrows’ journey begins on 17 January, with their opening match against Angola.

Their 15th appearance at the Nations Cup, with a best finish of fourth place in 1998, serves as a reminder of their potential.

With a combination of experience, youth, and unwavering determination, the Nigeria men’s senior handball national team can make a significant impact on the African and international handball scene.

