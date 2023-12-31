2023 was a rollercoaster for Nigerian sports, a year that blended heartbreaks with triumphs, defying expectations and etching unforgettable moments into national memory.

While several glowing moments deserve recognition, PREMIUM TIMES presents seven of the unforgettable ones from the outgoing year:

D’Tigress extend dominance in Africa

Despite missing the World Cup due to avoidable administrative hurdles, the D’Tigress cemented their African basketball dominance with a fourth consecutive Afrobasket title.

After waiting for 12 solid years with no title to show for their efforts, D’Tigress ended the drought as they were crowned champions in 2017.

The team then followed up with victories in 2019, 2021 and now 2023 in amazing fashion.

With their 2023 feat, the Nigerian Ladies became only the second team ever after Senegal to win four consecutive titles.

Amusan’s Diamond League Hat-Trick:

While 2023 will pass as one if not the most challenging year for Tobi Amusan, it was also a defining year for the “Hurricane” from Ijebu-Ode.

Plagued with doping accusations that derailed the defence of her world title at Budapest. Amusan still proved that lightning can strike twice.

Against all odds, she successfully defended her 100m hurdles Diamond League title in Eugene Oregon with a stunning performance, silencing critics and etching her name as one of the greatest athletes of the generation.

Amusan with her remarkable performance made history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.

Super Falcons conquer hearts at World Cup:

The Super Falcons, facing a “Group of Death,” defied expectations with a spirited performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Though they fell short in the Round of 16, their attacking flair, resilience, and team spirit won hearts and ignited a new wave of passion for women’s football in Nigeria.

Onyekwere’s record-breaking show:

Chioma Onyekwere rewrote the African record books with a monster 64.96m throw in the women’s Discus Throw. This jaw-dropping feat not only catapulted her onto the world stage but also ignited hope for a new generation of Nigerian track and field stars.

Victories in Cricket:

Nigerian cricket saw a year of triumphs, with the Female Yellow Greens clinching the NCF T20i tournament and the men securing the West Africa Trophy. The nation even hosted the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup Trophy, further cementing its presence in the cricketing world.

CAF Awards dominance:

Nigeria dominated the 2023 CAF Awards held in Morocco, showcasing their football prowess.

Victor Osimhen, CAF Player-of-the-Year, broke a 24-year drought for Nigeria.

The legendary Asisat Oshoala claimed a record-extending sixth Player of the Year title, and Chiamaka Nnadozie added the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year to Nigeria’s collection.

Despite not winning the 2022 AWCON, the Super Falcons were recognised for their consistent strength and global ranking, solidifying Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football.

Beyond the Podium:

2023 wasn’t just about trophies. It was about the stories of resilience, dreams pursued, and barriers broken. From Handball to Volleyball, Wrestling to Boxing, there were silver linings across various sports for Nigeria. Hopefully, 2024 will usher even more successes in what is a loaded year of sporting activities.

