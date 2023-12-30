ASPAC basketball club and Energie basketball club from Benin Republic, and Ghanaian top sides Customs Braves and Spintex Knights are set to compete in the 2024 West African Championship at Surulere’s National Stadium indoor hall organised by the Louis Edem Foundation.

The prestigious event which will take place from 31 March to 7 April 2024 was initially fixed for Abuja to open up the tournament to the Savannah Conference teams in the Nigeria Premier League based in the Northern Region

However, organisers have confirmed the tournament will remain in Lagos due to logistic considerations for the International teams participating this year.

Leading the way for the 2024 season of the LEF Invitational are reigning champions Rivers Hoopers, 2022 champions Kwara Falcons, Lagos Raptors, Lagos Legends, Comets, and Hoops and Read.

Founder and President of Louis Edem Foundation, Louis Edem emphasized the foundation’s commitment to investing N100 million over the next five years to develop grassroots basketball in Nigeria.

Edem stated, “We are in the second year of our N100 million commitment to developing basketball in Nigeria, supporting the efforts of the Nigeria Basketball Federation to grow the game.”

Come 31 March 2024, the battle line will be drawn for past winners Rivers Hoopers and Kwara to reclaim another title or the challengers to take the crown and seat on the championship throne in West Africa’s most elite basketball tournament.

