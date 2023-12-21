The 2023 World Basketball Day was celebrated in style on Thursday in Lagos as BALL Africa, in collaboration with Ball 2 Thrive California USA, marked their “One BALL” campaign at the Warriors Academy Basketball Court in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The initiative involved donating 25 pairs of basketball shoes and organising a Basketball Clinic for the Warriors Basketball Academy.

Founded in March 2020, BALL Africa’s bi-annual sports equipment drive, “One BALL,” strives to enhance access to sports gear for children in underserved communities.

The campaign, which has distributed 225 sports equipment since its inception in 2021, aims to donate one million sports items over the next decade.

Oluwafemi Adefeso, the founder of BALL Africa, emphasised the significance of sports, especially basketball, in fostering sustainable development among the continent’s vast and talented youth.

Mr Adefeso expressed his commitment to continue the annual tradition of providing sports equipment, stating, “Just like last year, we will continue to do this every year.”

Omodele Adetokunbo Adesanya, Founder of BALL2Thrive Basketball LLC, echoed the sentiment, affirming the organisation’s dedication to supporting youth through impactful programs in Nigeria.

“With great passion for uplifting the experience of the sport of basketball globally, I am glad to partner with BALL Africa as we donated basketball shoes to the programme last year and again this year.

“Our goal is to continue to help the youth by developing more grounded and quality skills training programs in Nigeria, with a touch of giving back! I am excited to fulfil my duty of being a bridge builder between the Americans and Nigeria and becoming a change agent for young ball players across countries. More to come! Happy World Basketball Day!” said Mr Adesanya.

The United Nations General Assembly’s approval of 21 December as World Basketball Day encourages global participation in celebrating the sport’s positive impact.

The initiative encourages Member States, UN organisations, the private sector, civil society, and individuals to observe World Basketball Day and promote the sport’s benefits through educational and awareness activities.

