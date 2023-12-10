Running kits and number bibs distribution for the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will begin on Wednesday, 13 December, at the Food Court behind Eagles Square, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The distribution will run until Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Registered and intending participants are encouraged to come to Eagles Square to collect their running kits, number bibs, and goodie bags.

Those who have not yet registered can do so on-site and receive their kits immediately.

Gabriel Okon, the race director, reminds runners who have registered online or filled out forms to come and collect their kits even if they didn’t receive a notification.

The marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16th.

The half marathon will start in front of the ECOWAS Secretariat, while the 5km fun race will start at Bannex Plaza.

Roads on the marathon route will be closed from 6 a.m. on race day.

Mr Okon appealed to Abuja residents to cooperate with officials from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Part of the route, passing through Asokoro and other parts of Abuja, including Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway up to Bannex Plaza and Eagles Square, will be closed to vehicle movement during the race.

He said: “While most roads will be completely closed, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway will have limited traffic flow”

Mr Okon urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cooperate with security operatives.

He also reminded runners to arrive at the starting point of their race before 6:00 a.m. on 16 December, as security personnel will begin complete road closures in the area from that time.

As announced by the organisers, the winner of the half marathon will go home with $10,000; the second-placed runner will go home with $5,000 and the third-place runner $4,000.

The first ten finishers will go home with generous prize money. The fourth placed $3,500, fifth $3,000, sixth $2, 500, seventh $2000, eighth $1,500, ninth $1,200 and the tenth placed runner $1,000.

