A thrilling encounter is expected on Sunday as Spartans FC and Lagos Rebels face off for the Showtime Flag Football League (SSFL) Season X championship title.

The crucial championship game will take place by 3 p.m. at Meadow Hall Way, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki-Epe Express Way Lekki on Sunday.

Road to final

Spartans FC and Lagos Rebels are both brimming with confidence heading into the championship game after defeating the top seeds in thrilling semifinal playoff matches.

Spartans FC delivered a dominant performance, securing a decisive 38-0 victory over Titans, enforcing the mercy rule to end the game early in the second quarter.

The Spartans’ stout defence completely shut down the Titans’ high-flying offence, allowing only one crossing of the halfway line, which ultimately resulted in a game-ending interception by the Spartans.

Lagos Rebels, on the other hand, pulled through a nail-biting contest with a narrow 42-41 victory over the top-seeded Lagos Athletics Flag Football team.

With less than two minutes remaining, Lagos Rebels scored a crucial touchdown and then held off the previously undefeated Lagos Athletics Flag Football to seal their victory.

Season of surprises

League commissioner Adebare Adebayo expressed his delight at the unexpected outcomes that have dominated this season’s contest. “I wasn’t expecting this, to be honest. Both teams came out and put on a fantastic show. I’m anticipating even more excitement in the final. I expect both teams to give it their all and put on a great performance. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s impossible to say who will win because any team can rise to the occasion on any given Sunday,” he said.

Winner-takes-all showdown

In addition to the prestigious Showtime Bowl trophy and championship rings for the eligible players, a whopping N2.5 million prize money is also up for grabs in Sunday’s final.

Beyond the mouth-watering flag football action, there will also be other activities to engage the crowd, including a musical performance by superstar, Mayorkun.

“On that day we’ll be having some other stuff that we’ll do before, just to build us up for the game itself, this game is very special to us, we want everybody to be there, seated and already excited before we get into it,” Adebare said.

“We’ll have fan zones as well where we’ll see whatever fans in the stands that can throw the farthest, halftime shows as well will be a sight to see because we have an artist that’s going to come to perform, so for that day it’s going to be awesome, there’s a whole package.”

Launched in July 2023, SFFL Showtime is a coed flag football league open to professionals and passionate newcomers of all skill levels.

