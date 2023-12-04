In commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, held annually on 3 December, the FAME Foundation, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, organised a two-day event for female para-powerlifters in Lagos.

The event commenced with a capacity-building workshop on Saturday, 2 December, where the women received training and coaching to develop essential life skills that would benefit them beyond their sporting endeavours.

On Sunday, 3 December, the festivities culminated in the spectacular “Play It, Dream It Para Powerlifting Inclusion Games.”

Speaking to reporters, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, Executive Director of the FAME Foundation, shared her insights on the event, stating:

“This event not only celebrates the spirit of persons with disabilities but also serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to better understand disabilities and promote the rights and well-being of these individuals in our communities. The Play It, Dream It Inclusion Para Powerlifting Games, supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria, are a celebration of the strength, resilience, and athletic prowess of women with disabilities.”

Ms.Ogunleye-Bello emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities,” highlighting its role in combating stigmatisation and addressing intersectional discrimination against women with disabilities.

The Play It, Dream It Inclusion Para Powerlifting Games not only showcased the athletic talents of women with disabilities but also fostered inclusivity, breaking down barriers that hinder their full participation in sports.

This event aligns with the FAME Foundation’s ongoing commitment to promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Elated President

President of the Nigerian Para-lifters, Chi-Emeka Charles, lauded the foundation’s efforts in building a brighter future for many of the women who were approaching retirement age.

“I always strive to make my lifters happy. This includes bringing more competitions to them and increasing their participation in local championships. They are number one in Africa and number one in the world,” he stated.

“These games are simply a way to keep them fit. Today is the day for people with disabilities around the world. So, the FAME Foundation, in partnership with the French Embassy, is here to celebrate my athletes,” he added.

To conclude the day’s activities, the para-athletes engaged in a weightlifting competition, with Folashade Oluwafunmilayo emerging victorious in the heavyweight category.

In the lightweight category, Shikemi Alake placed third; Maria Komo was the first runner-up; and Chikaodi Ani-Bob claimed the championship title.

