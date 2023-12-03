Nigerian military wrestlers have won gold and silver medals at the ongoing 36th World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier-general, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Gusau said that a female wrestler, Hannah Reuben, a corporal, beat her Italian contender in the 68-weight category of women’s freestyle wrestling to lift the gold medal.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria wrestling team made an indelible mark on the global stage, setting a record and garnering widespread acclaim.

According to him, the medal was presented to Reuben by the Vice President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Dirk Shwede.

Gusau said it was the first time a Nigerian military wrestler would win a gold medal since participating at the CISM World Wrestling Championship.

According to him, another commendable performance was by Ojolaide Esther, a lance corporal, who won a silver medal in the 72 weight earlier at the event.

“The Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Onumajuru who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, and the Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, AVM Abidemi Marquis were present to witness the glory.

“The senior officers respectively maintained that the historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of the CDS, acknowledging his crucial role in the team’s success,” he said.

(NAN)

