The High Altitude Athletics Club of Jos, one of Nigeria’s premier athletic academies, has announced its intention to send 25 elite athletes to the upcoming 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

“The ECOWAS race is an excellent platform for our athletes to showcase their talent,” remarked Steve Nuhu, the club’s coordinator and a mentor to many long-distance runners in Nigeria.

“Nuhu expressed confidence in his team’s ability to sweep the podium, particularly in the women’s category. “Our athletes have been training diligently and are determined to achieve this goal,” he stated.

The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, scheduled for 16 December, 2023, features two categories: a half-marathon and a 5km fun run.

The half-marathon winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000, while the second and third-place finishers will earn $5,000 and $4,000, respectively.

The top 10 finishers will receive generous prizes, with the fourth place receiving $3,500, the fifth place $3,000, the sixth place $2,500, the seventh place $2,000, the eighth place $1,500, the ninth place $1,200, and the 10th place $1,000.

The winners of the 5km family and fun run will receive $750, the second-place finishers $500, the third-place finishers $400, and the fifth-place finishers $200.

“We at the High Altitude Athletics Club are thrilled about the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon,” Nuhu stated. “This provides another international stage for our athletes. We have already registered 25 elite athletes, and many fun runners are joining us from Jos.”

While expressing gratitude to ECOWAS for providing opportunities for runners not only in Nigeria but across the sub-region, Nuhu made a particular appeal to Northern Governors to invest in marathon races.

READ ALSO: 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon holds December 16

“We applaud ECOWAS’s efforts to promote marathon races in the sub-region. Our appeal goes out to governors, particularly in Northern Nigeria, to take up this responsibility and help our country realize its immense potential in long-distance running. With the right investment in our Northern talents, we can soon compete with Kenyans, Ethiopians, and others,” Nuhu concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

