Shittu Adewumi, the coach of Tojemarine Handball Academy, said his players will continue to fight to maintain their second position in the ongoing 2023 Ardova Handball Premier League.

Adewumi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that his players were determined to achieve the feat.

He said that the players are focused and committed to emerging as champions of the league.

“My players will give all it takes to win their remaining matches. It is unfortunate that we lost one of our matches to Rima Striker 23-24.

“We can get to the first position before the end of the competition. We will continue to work to end as runner-ups in the league, which is our current position,” he said.

NAN reports that Tojemarine Academy has played nine matches and lost only one against Rima Striker, 23-24.

NAN reports that Niger United is first on the table with 52 points, Tojemarine Academy is second with 49 points, and Safety Shooters are third with 46 points

In the female category, Safety Babes are first with 47 points, Defender Babes are second with 42, and Plateau Peacocks are third with 40 points.

According to NAN, the second phase of the 2023 Ardova Handball Premier League, which began on 13 November at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, will conclude on Saturday.

