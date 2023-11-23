The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) says it will strategise for the country’s 2024 events, especially the Olympics, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for 13 December.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NOC, Tony Nezianya, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nezianya added that the 2022 financial record of the committee, as well as its 2022 audited report, would be presented at the AGM.

He, however, said that the Executive Board of the NOC would decide at a later date if the AGM would be virtual or physical.

“The option of choosing between a virtual or physical meeting is considered a revolutionary approach adopted by the board.

“By opting for either a virtual or physical meeting, the executive board has become futuristic in embracing modern technology and expanding participation,” he said.

It is expected that the committee will liaise with the various sports federations in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in France between 26 July and 11 August 2024.

Nigeria bagged two medals, a silver and a bronze, to place 74th overall out of 205 countries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Blessing Oborodudu won the silver medal in wrestling, while Ese Brume claimed the bronze in the women’s long jump.

NAN

