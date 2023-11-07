Uyi Akpata, the president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), has revealed the federation’s goal of becoming one of the top three cricket-playing nations in Africa by 2026.

The president told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the federation will continue to work hard to achieve the feat.

“By 2026, we want to be recognised as one of the top cricket-playing nations in Africa and the world.

“We have moved from 38 to 28 in ranking; we are 10 steps ahead in the world; we just moved a step up from number eight in Africa to number seven.

“We also won an invitational championship in April, and we also won the West Africa Trophy.

“We will continue to work hard to see our dream come true,” he said

He said that in December, the female team will take part in the World Cup qualifier. “We stand a very good chance to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria emerged victorious by defeating arch-rival Rwanda by nine runs in Lagos at the Women’s T20i Invitational in March.

NAN reports that the men’s team will take part in the ICC T20 Men Africa qualifiers in Namibia in November, while the female team will be engaged in the World Cup division ICC T20 qualifier in Uganda in December.

Nigeria defeated Rwanda in the final by 17 runs to win the first edition of the West Africa Trophy in October in Lagos.

