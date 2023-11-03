Emotions were on full display when siblings Elisha Daniel and Joshua Daniel clashed in the U-16 junior boys’ category at the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament on Thursday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In a set of five games, Elisha won the first two sets while Joshua rallied to win the other two sets as fans were divided as to who to pitch their tent with, cheering on the boys.

Elisha shed tears when he eventually defeated Joshua, his younger brother 3-2, while Shuaib Giwa defeated Muhibudeen Shehu 3-0, and Ibrahim Abudulazeez triumphed over Umar Musa 3-0.

In the U-16 female category, Jennifer Madukojor defeated Esther Opiye 3-1; Loveth Balogun lost 3-0 to Aishat Abuduraheem, while Mariam Taofeek was trashed 3-0, and 11-year-old Khadijat Durosinlorun losing 3-0 to Precious Wilson.

Joshua told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he recorded his best result ever playing against his brother: “Usually the result of our matches is mostly 3-0, 3-1. So, being able to win two sets in a best-of-five match is an improvement on my part.

“I’d work harder to maintain this form and improve on it, I’m grateful to have gotten to the quarter-finals.”

Joshua told NAN he was looking forward to his next match against Giwa.

“The semi-final match is a must-win for me, I have played against Shuaib Giwa on four occasions.

“He won twice and I have won twice too, this will be a make or mar match for me. I intend to give it my all,” he said.

NAN reports that the tournament which served off Oct. 31 is now in the quarter-final stage. (NAN)

