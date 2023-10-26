The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has called for private-sector partnerships to fast-track the development of sports in Nigeria.

The minister made the call on Thursday in Abuja when the board members of the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF), led by its president, Musa Kida, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the ministry under his watch will remain open to collaboration with the corporate and private sectors in its resolve to ensure the development of sports in the country.

“This is important, especially in this era of dwindling scarce resources. The ministry is ready to collaborate and partner with private and corporate sector organisations.

“We are ready to provide them with the opportunity to complement government efforts towards the engagement and empowerment of our teeming youth.

”So as to create jobs for them, alleviate poverty amongst them, and position them for success in their fields of endeavour.

“This will also make our society better and safer for further investments by both the public, private, and corporate organisations,” he said.

The minister said the Bola Tinubu-led administration is committed to transforming sports from recreation into actual business and a money-maker for the country.

“The government, in its renewed Hope Agenda, has also endorsed the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP), approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“A policy document that spelt out the benefits of the public-private partnership as well as private sector involvement in the development of sports in Nigeria

“The document promotes such initiatives that help nurture the relationship that is private sector-driven,” he said.

Mr Enoh called on the SPRF and indeed the private sector to join the Federal Government in its bid to ensure the holistic development of sports in Nigeria, in line with global best practices.

Earlier, the President of SPRF, Mr Kida, commended the minister for his ‘out of the box’ strategy in developing sports in Nigeria.

He said the SPRF was out to establish a guaranteed and sure reward system for generations of Nigeria’s sporting youth.

“The goal is to make sports an oasis of excellence in Nigeria by complementing government efforts, and also to drive and motivate Nigerian youth with sporting talent to put in the hard work and sacrifice required to be the best in the world,” he said.

Mr Kida expressed optimism that, with all hands on deck, Nigeria will soon re-launch as a sustainable global superpower in sports.

NAN reports the SPRF delegation comprised members of the board, including Henry Ajumogobia, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Foreign Affairs.

(NAN)

