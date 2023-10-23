World Rugby (WR) has listed Nigeria as one of the six emerging rugby-playing nations that is experiencing strong growth in the sport. According to recent statistics released by the WR, the other nations that are doing pretty well in developing rugby include Belgium, Singapore, Ghana, and Zambia.

World Rugby banned Nigeria over governmental interference before the President, Ademola Are, set machinery in motion to ensure the ban was lifted. Since then, the federation has organised two referees and coaching programs to keep stakeholders abreast of the rules and training tactics of the game, with instructors coming from Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

The senior men’s national team, the Black Stallions, have also qualified for the final phase of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification holding in Zimbabwe this weekend after finishing second behind Algeria at the pre-Olympic qualifiers in Mauritius.

The federation has also organised a National Women’s Rugby Sevens tournament in Asaba, Delta State, where Edo State RFC defeated All Commers to emerge as champions. Reacting to the recognition from the world body, the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, Are said it was a pat on the back but stressed that there was so much to be done.

“Rugby can be as big as football in Nigeria, and we want every Nigerian to play the game, either male or female, even as we need more support.

“With commendation from World Rugby, it shows we are on the right path and we will continue to do the needful,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

