The MFM Women’s Basketball Club have emerged as the winner of the 2023 Zenith Women’s Basketball League.

They defeated Nigeria Customs 64 – 60 in the final of the Super 4 playoff at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium, Lagos on Thursday to emerge champions.

This is MFM’s maiden title after coming close and finishing second last season.

The keenly contested final was a befitting climax for the season that started months ago after a long wait.

In the first quarter of the final, MFM and Nigeria Customs were tied at 15 points apiece.

MFM, however, established a four-point gap after the second quarter 32-28 and they appeared to be coasting away when the third quarter ended 50-40 still in their favour.

However, Nigeria Customs mustered a comeback in the final quarter as it ended 58-58.

The development meant five minutes extra time was needed to decide who would carry the day and it was the Olukoya Girls that emerged tops; winning the tension-soaked encounter 64 – 60.

To make it to the Super Four in Lagos, Nigerian Customs and Air Warriors, emerged from the Savannah Conference, while MFM Women Basketball Club and Bayelsa Blue Whales made it to the final from the Atlantic Conference.

Nigerian Customs braved the odds in their conference, winning all their games to come to Lagos unbeaten but they faltered when it mattered most on Thursday against MFM.

