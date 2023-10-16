The first BMX Park in West Africa has been launched in Lagos, Nigeria; signalling a significant milestone for the growth of BMX streets, a style of freestyle BMX that is performed in urban environments across the world.

The BMX Park, a vibrant hub for freestyle BMX activities, was officially inaugurated at the weekend by the Honorable Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in Lagos, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to Mr Wahab, this new facility located in the upscale Ikoyi community provides a dynamic platform for the youth of Lagos to pursue their passion for BMX and carve a path to stardom.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Courage Adams, a Spain-based Red Bull athlete, championed the course for the BMX Park.

With the right support from the Lagos State government through the relevant agencies like the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) as well as the backing provided by Red Bull, the dream has become a reality.

Courage Adams said he had a wish for a park where the BMX community could practice and grow in their love and skill for BMX, from the moment he visited the country.

With the grand opening, the community can push limits with a world-class BMX facility, hang out, and interact in the space.

“This project is not just about building the first BMX/skatepark facility in Lagos, Nigeria but also about impacting the BMX sports community and for these youth to learn and continue to improve their skills as future athletes.

“With BMX now a part of the Olympics, Nigeria might just get a participating athlete in Paris 2024, who knows? “Courage Adams noted.

Courage Adams also expressed his excitement for the park, saying “For the future, it would bring a lot of opportunities to the country, to have professional athletes come from the country, it would be a dream come true to see the guys competing at the Olympics, travelling around, living the life, living the dream.

“From my Encouraged trip two years ago, I saw the talent these guys had developed without having anything and that was powerful, they are strong, brave, and full of positive energy.”

He acknowledged his dream has been made a reality with the embracing support of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

Photo caption: Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State Tokunbo Wahab, flanked by GM of LASPARK Adetoun Popoola and Red Bull Athlete Courage Adams, officially open up the park with the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

