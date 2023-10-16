Nigeria’s Men Cricket Team, fondly known as The Yellow-Green, secured an unprecedented victory at the inaugural West Africa Trophy held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The historic feat was achieved on Sunday as Nigeria emerged victorious in all ten matches of the tournament.

The final match, a face-off against Rwanda, saw Nigeria clinching a decisive 17-run victory, marking their fourth win against the East African side during the enthralling twenty-match series that commenced on 4 October 2023.

Nigeria’s path to victory included dominating performances in the round-robin matches against formidable opponents such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda, ultimately earning them a spot in the coveted finals.

The tenth and final match, a playoff against Rwanda, showcased Nigeria’s dominance with 18 points against Rwanda’s 8, solidifying their claim to the West Africa Trophy.

Ghana and Sierra Leone battled it out for third place, with Sierra Leone emerging victorious with a six-wicket win.

Successful experiment

The President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation expressed elation at the team’s outstanding achievement, stating, “It is a very successful experiment. We are glad to have the national team that complimented all our efforts with a sterling performance.”

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ignites excitement in Lagos

He further disclosed the Federation’s plans to expose national teams through various platforms, including hosting major home-grown events, with the West Africa Trophy being the first of many still to come.

Acknowledging the support of corporate partners such as Dafabet, Sparkle, Nigeria Breweries, and the Lagos State government, the President expressed hope for continued collaboration in promoting cricket across Nigeria.

“We are hoping we would be able to engage more of our corporate partners in the project of promoting the game of Cricket across Nigeria,” he stated.

Individual awards

Aside from emerging as the overall best team, the Nigerian lads also exhibited individual brilliance.

Isaac Okpe was named the Most Valuable Player, securing the title of the tournament’s best bowler with an impressive 17 wickets.

On his part, Sulaimon Runsewe emerged as the top batter, amassing 229 runs in ten games, and also claimed the title of the best fielder with nine dismissals from ten matches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

