Remo Stars vs. Enugu Rangers @Remo Stars Stadium @4 pm on 8 October

With continental football torn out from their grasp, Remo Stars have to go again, and they start their campaign against a rejuvenated Rangers side that has been bolstered with the acquisition of acclaimed tactician Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Rangers won their first game 2-1 at home against Doma United, but Remo Stars had their game postponed due to Rivers United’s continental assignment.

In a pre-match press conference, Coach Ilechukwu disclosed that Remo not playing on matchday 1 will not pose any problems in his preparations for the game.

“But there is no problem about that, as I know their team very well, I know the quality of their players, I know their coach very well. The capacity of the team is the capacity of the coach. It is going to be a very tough one because of the quality of the coach they have in Remo Stars,” he said. Last season, Rangers took one point from their two encounters.

The NPFL will stream the match live on the @NPFL Live App platform.

Current Form: Remo Stars [L-L-W-W-D]; Enugu Rangers [W-D-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

15/05/22 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

26/01/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 – 0 Remo Stars

27/03/19 NPF Remo Stars 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers

24/03/19 NPF Enugu Rangers 5 – 2 Remo Stars

27/08/17 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 2 Enugu Rangers

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-1 Enugu Rangers

Arsenal vs. Man City @Emirates Stadium @4:30 p.m. on 8 October

One major obstacle to Arsenal becoming EPL champions once again after their last triumph in 2004 is defending champion Manchester City. Last season, City beat the Gunners in late April to surge past Mikel Arteta’s team, on their way to a historic treble. Arsenal fans were already fearing the worst when Bukayo Saka was forced off the pitch in France in a Champions League game against Lens, which they lost 2-1.

But Arteta is hopeful his talisman can recover before Sunday’s game against the champions. Saka aims to break the club’s record of 88 consecutive EPL matches and hopes to help Arteta end the winless streak against City, which is currently at nine in all competitions.

Also on the treatment table is Gabriel Martinelli, while City will be without their midfield metronome Rodri for the third game of his suspension.

Current Form: Arsenal [L-W-W-D-W]; Man City [W-L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

06/08/23 COS Arsenal 1 – 1 Man City

26/04/23 PRL Man City 4 – 1 Arsenal

15/02/23 PRL Arsenal 1 – 3 Man City

27/01/23 FAC Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal

01/01/22 PRL Arsenal 1 – 2 Man City

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Man City

Napoli vs. Fiorentina @Diego Maradona Stadium @7:45 p.m. on 8 October

Napoli has always struggled against Fiorentina, and this season’s match at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium looks risky due to ongoing developments with Osimhen, Garcia, and other events.

Fiorentina have started the season well and sit fifth on the table with 14 points, the same as third-placed Napoli. La Viola are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 Serie A matches.

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia said in his pre-match briefing, “The most important game is always the next one; we are level on points, and we want to cement third place. The target is to beat Fiorentina, a team that has started well and with good quality.”

This comes after their 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Current Form: Napoli [L-W-W-D-W]; Fiorentina [D-W-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

07/05/23 SEA Napoli 1 – 0 Fiorentina

28/08/22 SEA Fiorentina 0 – 0 Napoli

10/04/22 SEA Napoli 2 – 3 Fiorentina

13/01/22 COI Napoli 2 – 5 Fiorentina

03/10/21 SEA Fiorentina 1 – 2 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 3-2 Fiorentina

Atletico vs. Sociedad @Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano @3:15 p.m. on 8 October

Both teams are in form, in the league and in the Champions League, which sets the tone for a brilliant match at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Despite injuries to key players, Diego Simeone’s never-give-up mentality has led the team to four consecutive wins, moving them up to fifth place in La Liga and six points in the UCL.

The injury list reads like a who is who. Memphis Depay and Jose Maria Gimenez have joined the list which includes Vitolo, Reinildo, Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu, World Cup-winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and Pablo Barrios.

Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo is finally showing what was first glimpsed when he joined Real Madrid in 2019. Kubo’s eye-catching skills have resulted in five goals and one assist, while captain Mikel Oyarzabal is leading the team with both goals and leadership.

Simeone will have his highest goal scorer, Alvaro Morata, back in action, after his one-game suspension.

Current Form: Atletico Madrid [W-W-W-W-D]; Real Sociedad [W-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

03/08/23 CLF Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 Real Sociedad

28/05/23 LAL Atletico Madrid 2 – 1 Real Sociedad

03/09/22 LAL Real Sociedad 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid

22/05/22 LAL Real Sociedad 1 – 2 Atletico Madrid

19/01/22 CDR Real Sociedad 2 – 0 Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Real Sociedad

