Victor Osimhen’s Italian club, SSC Napoli, on Thursday, distanced themselves from a doll that bears a resemblance to their Nigerian striker.

The doll is called “Cicciobello Bomber”.

“With reference to the news, which appeared on numerous online information sites, relating to the imminent marketing of a children’s game called “Cicciobello Bomber”—a doll that reproduces the features of the player Victor Osimhen portrayed wearing a uniform clearly referable to the shirt from the Club’s first team – the SSCN specifies that this is an unofficial product, the creation of which has not been authorised in any way by the Club,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Cicciobello is a line of Italian dolls created by Sebino Bambole and Fabricio Gómez, also known as “Chicho,” and distributed by Giochi Preziosi.

This development comes on the heels of Napoli’s TikTok account posting a video that appeared to disparage Osimhen, resulting in a significant controversy that ultimately led to the resignation of Napoli’s social media manager, Alessio Fortino.

Additionally, as reported in Italy, Osimhen has opted to relieve himself of penalty-taking responsibilities following the posting of a video by his club on TikTok, which mocked him for missing a penalty.

The 24-year-old player has subsequently expressed his affection for Naples, Napoli, and its residents. Osimhen has recorded five goals in nine appearances in the current season.

His contract with Napoli is set to expire in 2025, and discussions have been ongoing between the player and the club to extend both the duration and value of the contract.

Osimhen is currently earning a weekly salary of $110,000 while playing for Napoli. However, during the summer transfer window, Al Hilal, a club from Saudi Arabia, submitted a transfer offer of $147 million, along with a staggering weekly wage offer of $1 million.

