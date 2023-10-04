More than 7,000 athletes and 500 schools will participate in the first edition of the Schools’ Athletics Championships, now renamed MTN CHAMPS, the organisers have announced.

The budding youngsters from across the country will battle for over 1,000 medals and 32 school/team titles in the newly introduced competition, which will take centre stage across four locations: Benin, Uyo, Ibadan, and Abuja.

At a press conference held on Wednesday in Lagos, the modalities for the historic initiative were shared with reporters.

Telecommunications company MTN was confirmed as the title sponsor, while the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) were announced as technical partners, along with the organisers, Making of Champions (MOC).

Bridging the gap

Expressing delight with the new initiative, AFN President Tonobok Okowa said he is confident MTN CHAMPS will go a long way in bridging the gap in producing a pool of young athletes who would be well-positioned to take over from their older counterparts.

“I am the main beneficiary of what is happening here today,” he said. “When the older ones are fading out, what happens if you do not have the younger ones coming up?

“So, grassroots sports development is the key to success. At the National Youth Games (NYG), the age bracket is between 12 to 15, but for those within ages 15 to 20, there are no proper competitions, and MoC have just rescued us from that challenge through the MTN CHAMPS.

“I want to say thank you to MTN for the sponsorship, and thank you to MoC. With these competitions, these athletes will look forward to these competitions and will train towards them, because sometimes we lose the athletes between 15 and 18 because no good competitions to keep them going. We at the AFN will give you every support you need.”

Platform to shine

MTN Chief Marketing Officer Adia Showo said she is confident this new competition will berth the new set of world beaters for Nigeria.

“We hope to provide our young athletes with the platform to shine as they learn life’s valuable skills,” she said. “We hope that this initiative contributes to their overall well-being and success in life.”

According to Ms Showo, the 10 best athletes discovered from MTN CHAMPS will join the MoC Academy and will have the benefit of a structured training schedule, which teaches them the importance of discipline, time management, and valuable skills that they will be able to bring in sports and in life.

Format

MOC Country Manager Deji Ogeyingbo unveiled the format for MTN CHAMPS, revealing that the competition would be spread across three age brackets: the Cadets (U-14), Youth (U-17), and Juniors (U-20).

He said 32 team titles are to be won across the four locations, eight in each, as MTN CHAMPS will run a team-based competition with team titles and trophies awarded to the best Boys’ and girls’ Schools/Teams in each age category.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the momentous event to herald the Schools’ Athletics Championships included top officials of MTN as well as the AFN Technical Director Samuel Onikeku; MoC Chairman Olu Akani; and NSSF Vice President Emmanuel Ebong, among others.

