Twelve-year-old Munyal Simone Kwairanga is a budding Nigerian gymnast with an ambition to make her country, Nigeria proud in the global arena in a sport that is still dominated by other countries.

She was full of hope and pleasant expectations as she prepared hard for the ongoing 2023 National Youth Games held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

During the game, Munyal did not disappoint as she participated in her favourite sport, gymnastics.

Representing Ogun State, she emerged as the 3rd overall best in gymnastics. She won Vault Silver and Floor Bronze.

According to her parents, this was announced but when they were writing the names of people to receive medals, her name was removed.

However, her dream and excitement were cut short as she was denied the medals she earned by dint of hard work.

The reason given by the officials for stopping her from climbing the dais to collect her medals was that the state she represented, Ogun, did not register her properly.

Dumb-struck

Munyal’s father, Yakubu Kwairanga, who spoke on her behalf, was dumb-struck and deeply worried about the fate that befell his little daughter.

He told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday at the National Stadium in Abuja that her daughter and entire family were mournful as they are looking for justice for Munyal.

He spoke just before he left the stadium to meet Munyal and her mother on the Airport Road after they flew back empty-handed and disconsolate from Asaba Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Mr Kwairanga said that last month (August) all necessary documents for his daughter’s registration were submitted to Ogun State officials within the period fixed for the submission by sporting contingents.

He listed the documents submitted to include athlete’s NIN, passport photograph, and birth certificate all of which were duly submitted by Munyal who was escorted to Asaba for the National Games by her mother, Mrs Yakubu Kwairanga.

He added that following her registration, Munyal was allowed by the organizers to participate in the game representing Ogun State in gymnastics.

On the reason for stripping her teenage daughter of her medals, Mr Kwairanga said the only reason given by the officials was that the Ogun State officials did not upload her NIN correctly.

While describing the reason as insufficient, he queried why a 12-year-old youngster should be subjected to such psychological trauma over such an excuse.

“My daughter is now demoralised and upset psychologically. If Ogun State made a mistake why should my daughter pay for their mistakes? It is Youth Games, I thought the youth are supposed to be encouraged not discouraged. As of now, I don’t know how to explain and make my daughter understand,” Mr Kwairanga stated.

He appealed to the Minister of Sports, the organisers of the Youth Games, and other relevant authorities to intervene and ensure that Munyal gets justice by being given the medals she clearly won during the Games.

Issue ‘solved’

In an interview with Folakemi Iyabode Rotimi, Director of Sports Ogun State, she stated that the unfortunate issue has been ‘resolved’ though she did not confirm if the 12-year-old will be given her medals

“I am aware of the incidence and the incidence has been solved,” the Director of Sports Ogun State told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

When asked if Munyal would get her medal, she replied: “The MOC (Main Organising Committee) will say about that”

Attempts at getting further clarifications on what steps were taken to have the burning issue resolved were unsuccessful.

Beyond this isolated case, Mrs Rotimi however confirmed that the outing in Asaba has been wonderful for Ogun State as they have amassed about 11 gold medals and are looking to add more on the final day of action in Asaba.

“Presently we have about 11 gold medals and we are in the final of some of the athletics events, so we are expecting more before the games end on Saturday” she stated.

