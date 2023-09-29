Nigeria’s representatives at the Beach Soccer World Winners Cup, Kebbi BSC made history on Thursday to qualify for their first-ever second round stage following their 15-1 hammering of Slovakian side, Ba Vion.

Kebbi BSC started the tournament going on in Italy on a rather unimpressive note losing their opening two games to Copenhagen BSC of Denmark and ASD Napoli of Italy.

They, however, repelled and rose to the occasion with a dominant outing against Vion.

Two goals in the first period by Filipov and Ekene Obi opened the floodgate of goals for the Nigerian champions.

The second period saw them scoring six goals with a hat trick from Filipov while Hassan Muhammed scored twice and Usman Mohammed got his name on the score sheet as well.

The team wrapped up victory with emphatic seven goals in the third period, thereby qualifying as the third-best team in Group A.

Kebbi BSC will be taking on Spain’s Mazarron BSC in Friday’s second-round clash.

