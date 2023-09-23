Nigeria emerged as the overall champion of the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Para Championships on Saturday; dethroning Egpyt in spectacular style after winning 12 gold medals in the continental competition.

As the three-day championship climaxed on Saturday, it was all smiles for the Nigerian players who braved the odds to overthrow hosts, Egypt.

The 2023 ITTF African Para Championships was not only about Nigeria and Egypt as the other participating teams included Algeria, Mauritius, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya, and Cote d’Ivoire.

The countries all engaged in fierce competition across the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events, showcasing their remarkable talent and dedication.

Nigeria’s para table tennis contingent emerged as the undisputed champions of the championship, securing a total of 12 gold medals; cementing their installation as the new heavyweights in the African para table tennis scene.

Notably, Nigeria’s dominance extended to the singles event, where they secured the majority of the tickets to the prestigious Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Out of the 14 Paralympic Games tickets available in the singles events, Nigeria clinched an impressive nine, while Egypt secured the remaining five.

In contrast, the host nation Egypt showcased its prowess in the doubles and mixed doubles events, amassing five gold medals in these categories. Nigeria, demonstrating its well-rounded abilities, secured two gold medals in these events.

The overall medals table painted a clear picture of Nigeria’s supremacy, with the West African nation clinching 12 gold medals, while Egypt secured 10, relinquishing their long-standing dominance to the rising para table tennis powerhouse.

President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy, expressed his commendation for all the participating teams and hailed the tournament’s success.

He particularly praised the Egyptian Table Tennis Federation (ETTF) for their excellent facilities and hospitality that contributed to the championship’s success.

“I am so happy that we have seen an improvement in participation this year, especially with the number of countries that featured in this year’s tournament. The players gave a good account of themselves; they showed their quality judging from the matches.

“I congratulate the ETTF and the government of Egypt for being good hosts, and I hope our players will make the continent proud when the Paralympic Games take place next year in France. I must also thank the ITTF for their support, and I hope other African countries will focus on para-sports so that we can all be in tune with the ideals of the ITTF,” remarked El-Salhy.

Having conquered the continent in a commendable fashion, Nigeria’s para table tennis team will now set their sights on international success as they prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

