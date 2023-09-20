Nigeria has qualified for the 2024 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s Youth World Championship after defeating Morocco 28-14, on Wednesday, at the ongoing Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship in Monastir, Tunisia.

The Nigeria U-18 women’s handball team went into their quarter-final match with the seriousness it deserves knowing full well that a victory will qualify them for the mundial.

With their businesslike mindset, they thoroughly took the bull by the horns as they comfortably won the first half 17-5.

The Moroccans came back in the second half determined to reduce the deficit but they met a compact Nigeria side led by Coach Shittu Adewunmi Agboola who outscored them and won the match 28-14.

Nigeria’s Chidera Ogwumsimba was voted MVP of the match.

The result means that Nigeria has qualified for the semi-finals of the African competition and also secured a maiden ticket for the IHF Women’s Youth World Championship which will be held in China next year.

This team will also play in the IHF Women Trophy Intercontinental Phase later in the year as well.

Nigeria will be battling it out against Egypt in the semi-finals of the African Championships on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

