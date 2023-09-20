The Nigeria Curling Federation (NCF) has announced the former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, as the Fedration’s Grand Matron.

The NCF President Daniel Damola said the choice of Mrs Jonathan was well-thought-out and also well-deserving of a woman who has invested her time and other resources to see that Curling as a sport in Nigeria stands out.

According to Mr Damola, the former First Lady is one of the few Nigerians who ensured the country’s historic qualification for the Youth Winter Olympic Games billed for South Korea next year.

“We acknowledge the kind heart of the former First Lady and that is why we have deemed it fit to accord her the prestigious position of Grand Matron” the NCF boss explained.

Responding, Mrs Jonathan expressed great delight in the honour bestowed on her even as she admitted it was a call to more service for the growth of Curling in Nigeria.

“My genuine appreciation goes to the World Curling Federation for acknowledging the drive towards improving sporting activities in our great nation. I am pleased to be a recipient of this prestigious role and pledge to uphold the values and principles underpinning the sport.”

Mrs Jonathan while noting that sports plays a crucial role in fostering discipline amongst the youth and promoting national unity, stated that Curling offers an amazing opportunity for Nigeria to compete and excel on a global stage.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment to supporting and promoting the growth of curling in Nigeria, whilst recognizing and appreciating its potential to inspire our youth and empower them to create a legacy of athletic achievement and excellence.

“My gratitude goes to the Nigeria Curling Federation for their unwavering dedication to nurturing and advancing the sport within our nation. Your efforts have laid the foundation for the growth and achievement we are celebrating today.”

Already, the former First Lady has made a solemn commitment to be at the Youth Winter Olympic Games to support the young lads that would be representing Nigeria in Gangwon.

