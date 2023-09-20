Nigeria’s under-18 women’s handball team on Tuesday in Monastir, Tunisia defeated their hosts 28-20 in their last match of Group A at the ongoing Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian team resurged from losing their second game against Guinea to stun their hosts in their third game of the competition.

The Nigerian team led 13-9 at the end of the match’s first half, going on to win 15-11 in the second half to make the overall score 28-20.

At the end of it all, Rahima Bello of the Nigerian team was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match.

Speaking later, Shittu Agboola, coach of the Nigerian side, said his team was determined to win the game and this helped them.

“We needed to defeat the hosts so that we will play in the quarter-finals. That was our target.

“Now we must work hard to win the quarter-final match against Morocco. But our girls are determined and will put in all their best in the game,” he said.

Before the victory over Tunisia, the Nigerian side had won their first match against Algeria 28-18, before losing their second game 20-23 to Guinea.

The competition, being the 19th Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship, got underway on Saturday and is expected to end this Saturday.

Nigeria are in Group A with two-time champions and hosts Tunisia, Algeria, and Guinea, and will now meet Morocco in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

