Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has emerged as the winner of the Diamond League trophy for an astonishing third consecutive time.
On Sunday night in Oregon, Amusan with a time of 12.33s emerged the winner of the fiercely contested 100m hurdles event to shut her critics after a disappointing outing in Budapest.
Amusan with Sunday’s remarkable performance made history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.
Interestingly, it was in Oregon where Amusan won the world title last year and also set a world record in the process.
More details to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999