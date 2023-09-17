Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has emerged as the winner of the Diamond League trophy for an astonishing third consecutive time.

On Sunday night in Oregon, Amusan with a time of 12.33s emerged the winner of the fiercely contested 100m hurdles event to shut her critics after a disappointing outing in Budapest.

Amusan with Sunday’s remarkable performance made history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.

Interestingly, it was in Oregon where Amusan won the world title last year and also set a world record in the process.

More details to follow…

