The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) on Sunday said the country’s team would target multiple podium finishes at the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia.

Igali said this while welcoming the 11-man contingent in Serbia, according to a statement by the Media Assistant to NWF, Promise Okotoko, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11-man contingent departed Abuja on Saturday and landed in Serbia on Sunday morning.

According to Okotoko: “An 11-man Nigerian contingent to the World Wrestling Championships has landed in Belgrade, Serbia, to participate in the first Olympic qualifier.

“The contingent of six wrestlers, two coaches, one medical personnel, and two officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday night aboard a Turkish Airline flight and arrived in Serbia on Sunday morning.

“The tournament will run from Sept. 16 to 22.

“President of NWF, Igali, who had left the country a day earlier noted that the Nigerian contingent was expected to quickly find their rhythm and settle in, ready to take on the challenges that lay ahead.

“Igali says that with the exceptional talent and unwavering determination of the wrestlers, he hopes they would be able to secure multiple podium finishes.”

Okotoko added: “The NWF president believes the team would overcome the physical challenges and jet lag to prove their determination.

“The world champion expressed his appreciation to the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Federal Ministry of Sports, and the Bayelsa State government for playing various roles to ensure the participation of Team Nigeria in the first Olympic qualifier.

“Igali also appreciated Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, a board member of the Federation for his generous send-forth of the contingent, which added as extra motivation for the athletes to excel in Belgrade.”

Expressing confidence ahead of their matches, the captain of Team Nigeria, Blessing Oborududu, outlined the team’s ambition to excel in multiple categories, including reaching finals and vying for medals.

The Olympic silver medallist expressed optimism about the team’s performance, noting that their focus extended beyond wrestling as it encompassed a broad range of disciplines.

A first-time participant, Hannah Reuben, expressed her excitement to make her debut in the prestigious global competition, adding that she was in Belgrade to make Nigerians proud.

Meanwhile, Mercy Genesis will compete in 50kg; Odunayo Adekuoroye, 57kg, and Hannah Reuben, 76kg categories on the 19th and 20th.

Blessing Oborududu will compete in 68kg; Esther Kolawale, 62kg, and Ogunsanya Christiana Tolulope, 53kg categories on the 20th and 21st.

(NAN)

