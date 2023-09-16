The Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have dropped drastically in the latest FIBA Rankings following a string of poor performances in their failed quests for tickets to the World Cup and Olympic Games.

Despite playing on home soil in Lagos, the Nigerian side a few weeks ago failed woefully in Paris 2024 Olympic Games pre-qualifiers.

In the latest rankings released by FIBA, Nigeria’s D’Tigers dropped 18 spots to be placed 37th in the World.

According to FIBA, the D’Tigers racked up 334.9 points to stay 37th in the world and 5th in Africa.

South Sudan who recently qualified for the Olympic Games were ranked number one in Africa and 31st in the world.

European power house Spain dropped to second in the world with the USA taking top spot back with 786.6 points.

Germany, Australia and Serbia in that order completes the roster of the world top five teams.

African Top 10

1. South Sudan

2. Ivory Coast

3. Angola

4. Tunisia

5. Nigeria

6. Egypt

7. Cape Verde

8. Senegal

9. Cameroon

10. Dr Congo

