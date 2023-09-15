The NBA Africa and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have unveiled a newly refurbished basketball court at the Campos Stadium in Lagos, as part of the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience programme.

The refurbishment project, which commenced in June in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, will benefit youth from Lagos and surrounding communities by providing them with more opportunities to learn and play the game of basketball.

At Thursday’s unveiling ceremony attended by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, the need to continuously provide platforms for budding youngsters to excel was reiterated

Apart from the French Ambassador to Nigeria, the Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier; AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron; NBA Africa VP and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu; 2003 WNBA Champion, Astou Ndiaye; and Dream Sports Africa Founder & CEO, Chenfa Dombin were also part of Thursday’s landmark ceremony.

Significance of project

The French Ambassador to Nigeria while highlighting the French government’s resolve to collaborate deeply with the Nigerian government across different sectors described sports as a veritable tool to unite people.

She said: “Sports have the power to unite people, and this project exemplifies the strong ties between France, AFD, and Nigeria in promoting youth empowerment and skill development through sport. I am convinced that having this dedicated sharing space will enable young girls and boys to become changemakers in their local communities.”

The AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron, thanked everyone who ensured the project saw the light of the day even as he assured it would have of immense impact on the community.

He said: “We are thrilled to witness the opening of Lagos’ first basketball court as part of the Basketball Experience program, made possible through our joint efforts with the NBA and Lagos State Sports Commission to promote social inclusion, sustainable development, and gender equality.

“This new facility will give even greater impact to the deployment of education through sports activities in schools, by providing young people with a space in which to practice and realize their full potential.” Mr. Muron assured

NBA Africa VP and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu said the unveiling of the newly refurbished court in partnership with AFD is a testament to the continued efforts to use the power of sport to positively impact African youth.

She said, “We remain committed to using the game as a vehicle for driving positive social and economic change in Nigeria and we hope that the new basketball court will encourage more young boys and girls to play the game and live healthy, active lifestyles.”

Following the court unveiling, NBA Africa & AFD hosted a Jr. NBA clinic for 70 boys and girls to celebrate the newly refurbished court.

The Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience program is part of AFD and NBA Africa’s larger collaboration to support youth development through basketball across the continent and builds on the inaugural Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience launched in Zenata, Morocco in 2019.

In November 2021, AFD and NBA Africa initiated a pilot phase in Lagos implemented by the international non-governmental organisation Dream Sports Africa.

To date, the programme has reached more than 34,000 boys and girls ages 12-17 from 55 public and private schools in Lagos State.

