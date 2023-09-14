The Nigeria U-18 girls team have departed for Monastir, Tunisia ahead of the 2023 Africa Women Youth Handball Championship.

The 19th Africa Women’s Youth Nations Championship is scheduled for 16-23 September in Monastir, Tunisia.

The players and coaches left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, 13 September.

The delegation of Nigeria U18 girls that departed for Monastir, Tunisia comprises 15 players; alongside Head Coach Agboola Shittu and his assistant, Roberts Opuene.

Coach Shittu earlier on Monday announced the final list of players consisting of Captain Esther Matthew; the Babatunde twins from Seasider Babes of Lagos, Goalkeeper Precious Samuel as well as Prudence Onyinyechukwu Samuel and Bello Rahima of Rima Queens.

Fifteen players were selected with many of the players the core of the team that participated and won the IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 tourney and the IHF Trophy Africa Continental Phase in Ghana and Ivory Coast respectively.

FINAL LIST:

Esther Mathew (Seasider Queens), Kehinde Babatunde (Seasiders Queens), Taiwo Babatunde (Seasiders Queens), Precious Samuel (Rima Queens), Prudence Samuel (Rima Queens), Rahima Bello (Rima Queens), Chidera Ogbusimba (Rima Queens), Munira Kasimu (Rima Queens), Amina Muhammad (Rima Queens), Monica Opara (Rima Queens), Lucy Onyekwere (Rima Queens, Vera John (Bayelsa Queens), Damilola Akinlade (Delta Force), Joan Okolo (Delta Force) and Amarachi Oparaugo (Imo Grasshopper).

North Africans Egypt are the most successful Side on the continent at the Youth Level with 4 Titles (2015, 2017, 2019, 2022), while East Africans Angola comes closely second with 3 Titles (2009, 2011, 2013) and have won silver twice (2015, 2019) and bronze once (2017).

