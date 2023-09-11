Nigerian weightlifter, Ruth Ayodele, won three medals in the women’s 64kg category at the just concluded IWF World Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The 23-year-old won two silver and one bronze medals lifting 100kg in the Snatch event, 122kg in the Clean and Jerk as well as 222kg in the Total.

Mosquera Llamosa of Colombia won three gold by lifting 101kg in the Snatch event, 122kg in the Clean and Jerk as well and 223kg in the Total, and Korea’s Minkyung Park won one silver and two bronze medals in the women’s 64kg.

In the women’s 59kg, 2022 Commonwealth gold medallist Rafiatu Lawal finished sixth position lifting 100kg in the Snatch event, 125kg in the Clean and Jerk as well as 225kg in the Total, while Adijat Olarinoye placed 15th position with a lift of 95kg in the Snatch event, 120kg in the Clean and Jerk as well as 215kg in the Total. Far below their best

Meanwhile, Edidiong Umoafia with a lift of 140kg in the Snatch event, 170kg in the Clean and Jerk as well as 310kg in the Total finished in the 18th position in the men’s 73kg category.

