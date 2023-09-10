TOR’Q Auto-fest, an annual auto-sporting event that showcases the combination of thrilling stunts from car drifters and super bikers has announced plans for its fifth edition in Lagos.

Unlike previous years, the 2023 edition of the TOR’Q auto-fest billed for Lagos on 26 November will have other countries rivalling participants from Nigeria.

The event which will take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, will have participants from other West African countries including Togo and Ghana.

The Head of Strategy and Planning for TOR’Q 23, Adeniyi Bakare, while unveiling the plans for this year’s edition in Lagos said one of the primary objectives of this annual event is to put Nigeria on the global map as a host of thrilling auto-sporting events, featuring exotic and superfast cars alongside exciting displays by drifters.

Mr Bakare revealed that this year’s edition promises to be more exciting and filled with beautiful experiences as participants drawn from neighbouring countries such as Togo, Ghana and Benin will add more glamour to the event.

He said there would be a lot of side attractions and urged fun lovers to register to be part of the event.

“We have partnerships with companies holding preliminaries of this competition in Ghana and Togo, and winners from there will get to compete in Lagos on November 26. We are trying to create a synergy across Africa where everyone is working towards one goal,” he said.

He stated that the event will also feature a segment dubbed “Supercars on the Runway,” where the audience gets to familiarize themselves with high-end automobiles.

“A segment where people can get familiar with cars, see the inside of the cars, and know why most of these expensive cars are at those astronomical prices,” he added.

Adetola Akinola, chairman of the Board of Trustees at TOR’Q, expressed excitement about hosting another edition of the event and assured participants of unforgettable moments.

She also thanked Fearless for their support, believing that the event would make a significant impact in the auto industry.

Mike Nwogu, also known as Pretty Mike, the Face of TOR’Q 2023, invited car enthusiasts and fun lovers to mark their calendars for the Auto-fest event, promising an experience filled with action, speed, and fun.

TOR’Q Auto-fest, now in its fifth edition, is a yearly extravaganza that combines thrilling stunts from car drifters and super bikers with electrifying musical performances.

According to the organisers, this year’s event sponsored by Fearless Energy Drink will feature live shows from Brymo, BBNaija’s Eloswags, Nigeria Idol’s Progress, and other top performers.

