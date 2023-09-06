Novak Djokovic is through to another Grand Slam semifinal, this time the US Open.

The world no. 2 dismissed Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, in two hours and 35 minutes. The Serb also passed Roger Federer’s record of 46 appearances in a Grand Slam semi-final.

The Serb has three titles at Flushing Meadows but has been a finalist eight times. Despite the seeming dominance pictured by the result, Djokovic revealed in the post-match interview it was a struggle, especially in the first set against ninth-ranked Fritz.

“I think it was a great match again. We both struggled; I think physically a lot, especially in the first set, set and a half. Very humid conditions. Just sweating a lot, you know, reaching the towel basically more or less after every point.

“Yeah, the first set was 6-1, but I think in terms of time played, it was almost an hour. Then, you know, in the second set I felt like he started playing better, missing less, hitting his serves, hitting the spots better.

“But in the crucial moments, I guess I managed to just stay tough and find the right shots, make him play always an extra shot, make him run. I know that on the move he’s not really the most comfortable. I think I have done well, except [for] a few games here and there where I struggled.

“But, you know, a very solid performance, and I’m really pleased with the way I played,” Djokovic added.

His next opponent is 20-year-old American Ben Shelton, who beat the more fancied Francis Tiafoe in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, in just over three hours at Arthur Ashe.

The other quarterfinal matches are Daniil Medvedev against Andrey Rublev while world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces up to THE 12th seed Alexander Zverev.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

