Nigeria’s Michael Agbo will be the country’s sole representative at the forthcoming 2023 African Senior Judo Championship in Morocco.

The African Senior Judo Championship is scheduled for 7- 9 September in Casablanca, Morocco with 229 competitors consisting of 131 men and 98 women from 39 countries all jostling for honours.

Despite the anticipated fierce contests, Agbo a very promising Judoka is confident he will maintain his fine form and land at least a medal for Nigeria at the African Championship.

The African Champion revealed that he is 100% fit after attending various training tours in states across Nigeria.

He said, “I feel so privileged out of many judokas in Nigeria and I happen to be the only Judoka to represent my country.

“I will maintain my fine form with the level of training I undergo in preparation for this championship, with God by my side I will surely triumph.

“I am 100 per cent positive and I will win a medal in this championship because in Niamey I did not train that much compared to this Morocco Championship. I had to go for training tours with states for me to properly prepare well which I am confident that I am fully prepared for”, Agbo told PREMIUM TIMES.

The multiple national champion said he had to change his weight class to train harder and ultimately compete for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He said, “My performances in the last two years were nothing compared to my current form because this year I changed my weight category from 60kg to 66kg and for me to succeed.

“I have to train more than I used to train when competing in the 66kg category. I believe and hope that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will come here.”

Agbo is being accompanied to the 2023 African Championship by the President of Nigeria Judo Federation, Musa Oshodi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

