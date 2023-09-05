The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) has announced a strong team of six weightlifters that will fly the country’s flag at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 4-7 September, 2023.

The list is made up of four female and two male weightlifters which comprises Folashade Lawal (59kg), and Adijat Olarinoye (55kg) for the female category.

Both were 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in their categories.

Also on the list are 2019 African Games gold medallist, Joy Ogbonne (71kg) and multiple national champion, Ruth Ayodele.

The male athletes are the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Edidiong Umofia (73kg), and the 2019 All Africa Games silver medallist, Desmond Akano (89kg).

Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal set a Games record of 206kg from her snatch and clean and jerk lifts at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 59kg weightlifting.

Lawal has already conquered the continent by picking 59kg gold at the 2019 African Games in Morocco and the 2021 African Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.

The weightlifters would be aiming to garner points ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The IWF has record entries of 117 countries with 719 lifters made up of 365 men and 354 women.

As reflected on their itinerary, Folashade Lawal and Adijat Olarinoye will both be competing in the 59kg women’s category on Thursday by 11.30 a.m. while Edidiong Umofia will compete in the 73kg men’s category on Friday by noon.

Ruth Ayodele will compete in the 69kg women’s category on Sunday by 2:30 p.m., Desmond Akano will also compete in the 89kg men’s category on Sunday by 9.30 a.m. while Joy Ogbonne will be in action in the 71kg women’s category also on Sunday by 7.30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

