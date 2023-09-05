The President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, has emerged as Chairperson, of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) West Africa Region.

Me Johnson was elected Chairperson on Monday at the International Wheelchair Basketball (Africa) Congress held in Ghana despite Nigeria’s nonappearance at the 2023 Africa Para Games.

An elated Johnson said the new position is a wakeup call for the growth of wheelchair basketball in the region while promising to ensure that the interest of the players will be properly represented at various forums.

He said, “It gives me great joy to be elected the chairperson of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) West Africa Region. Four months ago, I was elected the President of Wheelchair Basketball in Nigeria and I have given my best within the short period.

“This position is a call to serve the wheelchair basketball community in West Africa and I promise not to disappoint. We are going to be making collective decisions, we will redefine and reposition wheelchair basketball in West Africa.

“Before the end of the year, I and other members of the executive will map out strategies on how to develop the game in other countries where wheelchair basketball is struggling”, Johnson who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Brussels Sports Management Limited added.

Unfortunately, while Nigeria was winning in the politics of the game, Nigeria’s men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams failed to make it to the inaugural edition of the African Para Games due to paucity of funds.

The sad absence means Nigeria has lost its chance of qualifying for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

