Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, on Thursday inspected the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and reiterated his commitment to restoring the glory of the iconic sports complex.

Mr Enoh, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, and other top officials, began his inspection from the stadium complex, where he visited the National Institute of Sports, the boxing complex, the main bowl of the stadium, sports medical center, indoor sports hall, and other facilities.

He also inspected the Games Village hostels, Legacy Pitch, and Power House, as well as the courts for different sports.

After the inspection, Mr Enoh said he was impressed with the level of work that had been done so far, but noted that there was still a lot to be done to bring the stadium back to its former glory.

“This facility built around the 1960s, has been put to use functionally, including during the 2nd All African Games (1973). It has gone through a lot,” he said.

“This should not be the symbol of our sports in a city referred to as a sports city.”The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria, holds a significant place in the country’s sports history.

Fading edifice

Inaugurated on 8 December 1972, by the then Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, the government of the day built the stadium to serve as Nigeria’s premier sports facility, showcasing the nation’s passion for sports and fostering athletic excellence.

The stadium has been the site of many memorable events, both in sports and cultural activities.

Aside from hosting the All-Africa Games in 1973, just a year after its inauguration, it has also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations and age-grade FIFA World Cup tournaments, among others.

But now a desolate edifice and only a shadow of its former self, the Minister stated that he will do all it takes to bring back the glory of the facility, which was once the pride of Africa.

“I am glad that the process towards the concessioning of the facility has gone far. If that is what it will take to restore the glory of this facility, I endorse it 100 percent.”

Mr Enoh also thanked private partners like Aliko Dangote and Kessington Adebutu for their contributions towards sports development in the country. He said Nigeria remains appreciative of their investments in uplifting sports facilities in the country.

Mr Adebutu partnered with the Ministry in the revamp of some facilities at the National Stadium, Surulere, while Dangote invested in works at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Mr Enoh said the maintenance of the facilities is necessary, not to repeat the mistakes of the past, that resulted to decadent of infrastructure.

“We must be careful and make something happen quickly, so that the facilities we have working, don’t fall into the same sorry state of shame.”

He emphasised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitments to sports development, stating that the new government will continually give his support to sports, at all times.

Public-private partnership key for sports development

Mr Enoh also reiterated his belief that public-private partnership is key to the development of sports in Nigeria.

“We cannot do it alone,” he said. “We need the private sector to come on board and help us develop our sports infrastructure.”

He said the Ministry is open to working with any interested private partners to develop sports in Nigeria.

“We have a lot of potential in this country,” he said. “With the right investment, we can become a sporting powerhouse.”

Before his exit as the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare had given a glimpse of the humongous monies needed to get the Nationa Stadium in Lagos back to shape

“Anybody in a hurry should bring the money, and I’ll fix the stadium. N21 billion is needed. We got N400 million with a little from our own budget allocations.” Mr Dare said in one of his visits to the edifice.

The minister pointed out that even with the strained economy; the amount needed to fix the stadium has increased a great deal.

“And that 21 billion since three years ago has now risen to over 45 billion. Anybody can bring somebody to come and do the estimates… because by the time we started it, we’re looking at 400-450 exchange rates ( the exchange has give gone worse now).

“So you know what the exchange rate is now? We don’t operate in isolation of the Nigerian economy and also the exchange rate, but then, in sports, it is tough.

“I have gone cap in hand to plead with sponsors. I’ve put my goodwill and my reputation online. The sponsors have not turned up and I can’t force them to bring money,” Mr Dare lamented

Despite what looks like a dire situation, the new Minister insists he is ready to tackle the issues head-on even as he admits that having the right sports infrastructure is key if the country is to achieve her full potential in sports.

