Team Nigeria’s impressive performance at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been widely commended.

The country’s lifters won seven medals, comprising two gold, two silver, and three bronze.

This impressive performance has further paved the way for Nigeria to participate in the 2024 Paralympics in France.

Charles Ezenwanne, President of Para Power Lifting, commended the athletes’ impressive display but warned against any form of complacency.

He noted that the athletes must keep improving and never stop developing new strategies that will keep the country at this level of dominance.

He added that as the sport evolved, new rules and techniques must also be developed by the athletes.

“The performance of our contingent underlines the country’s status as a leading force in para-powerlifting and our strong winning culture and competitive mentality.

“We must not take things for granted or rest on our oars because other countries are beginning to focus more on this sport to knock us off our stride,” he said.

He noted that preparations for the 2024 Paralympics would not be taken for granted.

Mark Onyinyechi, and Kafilat Almaruf in the 61kg and 73kg categories respectively won gold, while Esther Nowrgu, and Bose Omolayo in the 41kg and 79kg categories, won silver.

Others who won bronze include; Oluwafemiayo Folashade 86kg, Ezuruike Roland 54kg and Kure Thomas, 65kg.

The nine-day competition ended on Wednesday, 30 August.

