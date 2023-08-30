The iconic Cricket Oval of the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos was a beehive of activities on Wednesday as the two-day International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ended in grand style in the Center of Excellence.

After first arriving in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday where the trophy was graciously received by the new Sports Minister, John Enoh, Lagos was the next point of call.

Over 400 students from public and private schools across the State and other cricket enthusiasts; including expatriates trooped in their numbers to catch a glimpse of one of sport’s most prized silverware.

The trophy tour event which also showcased, Nigeria’s rich culture with several colourful displays attracted significant attention and participation from various people in the sports industry.

Esteemed figures from the ICC, both on the African front and from Nigeria, graced the occasion.

Notable attendees included William Glenwright, ICC Development Manager; Rohet Roda, Senior Manager, ICC Member Services; Patricia Kambarau, ICC Africa Development Manager; Eddy Wamba, Trophy Tour Manager; Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), and Amit Sharma, Managing Director of Nissan Nigeria, among others.

Uyi Akpata, speaking to reporters after the event, expressed his elation about the remarkable success achieved during the two-day trophy tour.

He hailed the attendance of all especially the ICC dignitaries as a testament to the recognition and importance of cricket in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

Great achievement

Mr Akpata shared his excitement over the event’s significance, emphasising the burgeoning structure and potential of cricket in the region.

He stated, “We have shown them that TBS and Lagos is the home of cricket. It’s really a big deal getting over 400 kids who are out of school term to grace an occasion like this. it shows the structure we have in place in cricket. It’s the new sports in town I’d I might use that phrase.”

“It is a significant global objective that also captures Nigeria, and Nigeria has been identified as one of those countries where the initiative is yielding results.

“We are identified by the ICC alongside other three African countries for the tour, to see what we have done in the past and also see our developmental plan.

Captain of Nigeria’s Men’s Cricket team, Stanley Okpe, said the trophy tour was a great motivation for Team Nigeria.

“The importance of this trophy tour is great and having the students come out in their numbers to see the trophy.

“I am sure that more parents will be willing to bring their kids around to learn about the game and also motivate the players.

“Team Nigeria is willing to participate in the World Cup which involves many stages of development.

According to Mr Akpata, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour’s stop in Nigeria has not only ignited fervor among cricket enthusiasts but has also showcased the potential for the sport’s expansion and commercial success in the region.

