As the maiden African Paralympics Games draw near, Team Nigeria says preparations are in top gear for the games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the games will be held from 3 September to 12. 12 in Accra, Ghana.

NAN also reports that the games will prelude the All Africa Games to hold in Ghana in 2024.

Sunday Odebode, President, Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN), said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the athletes had been training for the Games.

He added that they were fully prepared to make the country proud, and would participate in different sporting events in the Paralympics.

“The athletes will participate in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and amputee athletics, all in both the male and female categories.

“I can state categorically that the team is fully ready and well prepared for the Games.

“Though it is not going to be an easy ride with the level of preparation adequately put in place, our athletes are fully in top gear.

“They are also well equipped and prepared for the games”, he said.

Also, the PCN Secretary, Isah Suleiman, assured that all hands were on deck to ensure a successful outing for the team.

He said that the athletes were in a good frame of mind to make the country proud.

The number of participating nations at the African Para Games in Ghana has dropped to below 20, and the number of sports to only three.

(NAN)

