The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, is set to receive the Cricket World Cup Trophy as part of its tour across Nigeria.

Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, revealed that the Minister has pledged unwavering support for the Federation’s hosting of the trophy during its two-day stay in the country.

Mr Akpata noted, “Despite the short time the Minister has settling down before our request came in to play our chief host for the World Cup, he has embraced it, and also pledged magnanimous support for the event.”

The Cricket World Cup Trophy is embarking on a tour of three African countries: Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa.

This tour serves as a prelude to the ODI World Cup scheduled to commence in India later in October.

The trophy is scheduled to arrive in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday, 29 August.

Mr Akpata highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s role in the international cricket community, stating, “There are expectations from the International Cricket community on the growing influence of the game in the country, and that puts Nigeria squarely as a major Cricket developing nation, in the world today.”

Beyond the game itself, the Trophy Tour of Nigeria aims to provide those in the Cricket fraternity a unique opportunity to interact with the top hierarchy of the International Cricket Council (ICC), who are part of the tour, to discuss issues related to the sport.

Additionally, the tour will showcase the rich cultural diversity of the country.

“Of course, the Minister as the chief host, will receive the World Cup Trophy and will also be engaging the ICC officials during the process, but we plan to give a unique Nigerian welcome to the Trophy and the team of ICC officials that would be coming along,” The NCF boss noted.

Itinerary

During its stay in Abuja, the trophy will visit prominent landmarks before being showcased for public viewing at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Subsequently, the trophy will move to Lagos on 30 August where it will be received with a planned reception by the Lagos cricket community at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval.

The Nigeria Cricket Federation has also confirmed that Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, will receive the trophy and the team of cricket stakeholders.

“We are looking forward to a grand reception for the World Cup trophy during its two-day Tour of Nigeria. We, more importantly, will like to use the occasion to galvanize more support for the game, and also appreciate all stakeholders for the support they have lent the game over time,” added Mr Akpata.

