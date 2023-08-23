Five Nigerian officials and 11 competitors left for Dubai on Tuesday to compete in the World Para Power Lifting Championship.

Para Power Lifting President Charles Ezenwanne gave the update and also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the championship would serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

“We have prepared very well for this tournament. A week before our departure, the athletes have been in a closed camp.

“They are physically and mentally prepared for the championship, and all the athletes are in good spirits.

“Our prayer is that there should not be any major injuries before or during the championship,” he said.

He said that all the athletes selected were the best in their various categories.

According to the President, the championship will hold from 23 August to 29 August, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NAN reports that nine female athletes and two males will represent Nigeria in Dubai for the championship.

They are Esther Nworgu in the 41kg category, Latifat Tijani in the 45kg category, Bose Bejide in the 50kg category, Onyinyechi Mark in the 61kg category, Lucy Ejike in the 67kg category, and Kafilat Almaruf in the 73kg category.

Others are Thomas Kure in the 65kg category, Rolland Ezuruike in the 54kg category, Folashade Oluwafunmilayo in the 86kg category, Loveline Obiji in the 86kg category, and Bose Omolayo in the 79kg category.

NAN

