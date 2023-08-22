Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan has gotten off to a blistering start at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

In her first race on Tuesday evening, Amusan won Heat 5 of the 100m hurdles, qualifying for Wednesday’s semi-finals in style.

Amusan finished the race in 12.48 seconds ahead of Jamiaca’s Megan Tapper and Michelle Jeneke from Australia who were second and third respectively.

While Tapper returned a time of 12.51 seconds, Jeneke was way behind in 12.71 seconds

Natalia Christofi from Cyprus snatched the last automatic qualification spot in Heat 5.

Across the five Heats decided on Tuesday, Amusan’s winning time was the third fastest.

United States, Kendra Harrison, had the fastest time in the Heats; she ran a world lead time of 12.24 seconds to win Heat 3.

Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas finished second in Heat 3 with a time of 12.41 seconds which is also a new National Record

Amusan is the defending world champion in the 100m hurdles and all eyes are on her, especially after a torrid build-up to the competition in Budapest.

The semi-finals of the 100m hurdles will be held on Wednesday and Amusan will be competing in Heat 2.

The top two finishers in each of the three Heat races and the two fastest losers will move through to the final which will be held on Thursday, 24 August.

Amusan remains a strong contender to win the gold medal in the 100m hurdles again even though her rivals are breathing down her neck and are equally looking good for the crown.

Not many gave her a chance when she shocked the world in Oregon to win the gold and in emphatic style too.

