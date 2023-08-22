John Enoh, the new Minister of Sports Development, has pledged to provide transparent leadership to reposition Nigeria’s sports sector.

Mr Enoh made the pledge on Monday in Abuja, shortly after assuming office as the 36th Minister of Sports Development.

Despite not being an active sportsperson, Mr Enoh said he is prepared to start strong by working as a team player with all stakeholders in sports to improve the industry

“I don’t think you need to be an active sports participant for you to be a minister of sports.

”I think what is required is someone who can provide leadership and direction, someone who is transparent, understands the sector and repositions it, and that is what I am bringing on board,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of sports as a unifying factor while calling for all hands to be on deck to develop the sector in line with international best practices.

“There is no other endeavour in this country that is as uniting as the sports endeavour.

“In spite of our diversity, the difficulties, the differences, and the conflicts, I think Nigerians always unite as one whenever there is a sporting event,” he said.

He also used the occasion to send a goodwill message to Nigerian athletes representing the country at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

“Let me assure you that President Bola Tinubu is standing behind you with the entire nation, united in our support and admiration,” the minister said.

He said the Federal Government will continue to ensure that Nigerian athletes get their due recognition and that the right environment is created for them to excel.

The minister is an accomplished educationist, philanthropist, farmer, and politician who served as a two-term Federal House of Representatives member and then a Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly of the Senate.

NAN

