The opening day of action at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest brought a mix of results for Team Nigeria.

While some progressed in their respective events, it was a tale of disappointments and narrow misses for the others in action on the opening day inside the brand-new National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

Shaky relay race

Team Nigeria got off to a shaky start with the quartet of Dubem Nwachukwu, Patience Okon-George, Ezekiel Nathaniel, and Imaobong Nse Uko competing in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Running in lane nine, Nwachukwu got off to an impressive first leg before passing the baton to old warhorse Okon-George who failed to keep up the momentum before Nathaniel took over for the third leg, with Uko running the anchor leg.

The team could only manage a 7th-place finish, clocking a Season’s Best (SB) of 3:14.38 in Heat 2 which saw them ranked 12th overall and missing out in the final

In the final race Saturday night, the United States won the mixed 4x400m in style, improving their world record time of 3:08.80.

Great Britain took silver in a national record of 3:11.06, with bronze going to Czechia in 3:11.98 – also a national record.

Shot-put heartbreak

In the men’s shot-put event, the Nigerian record-holder in the event, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

In what is his fourth World Championships campaign, the reigning African Champion placed 7th in Group A with a best throw of 20.68m.

That distance was below the qualifying mark of 21.40m or an overall Top 12 finish for the next round as Enekwechi agonizingly finished 13th on the log.

The development meant the end of the road for Enekwechi who had shown great promise in the build-up to the competition.

Mixed fortune in Long Jump

Though not in a convincing fashion, Ese Brume, the African record holder in women’s long jump, secured her spot in the final with a leap of 6.73 metres.

For many, Brume is saving the best for the last as she remains arguably Nigeria’s most consistent athlete; winning medals at every major championship she has represented Nigeria.

Last year in Oregon, she won a silver medal; improving on the bronze medal she won at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Unfortunately, Brume’s compatriot Ruth Usoro narrowly missed qualifying for the final with a jump of 6.72 meters.

The top jumper of the day was American Tara Davis-Woodhall with 6.87 metres, automatically securing her spot along with several other competitors.

Hope alive in 100m

The duo of Seye Ogunlewe and Usheoritse Itsekiri were both successful in their bid for a semi-final spot in the men’s 100m event with automatic qualifications from their respective heats.

Itsekiri who is the reigning Nigerian champion came through to finish third in Heat 2 of the men’s 100m with a time of 10.17s.

USA’s Noah Lyles took the win in 9.95s as the African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala followed in 9.97s.

In a similar fashion, Ogunlewe also finished third in his heat; clocking a time of 10.07s in the race that was won by Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes who finished with a time of 10.00s.

Unfortunately, the third Nigerian who was entered for the 100m race, Favour Ashe, was disqualified for a false start.

Speaking with MakingofChampions on the unfortunate incident, the former Nigerian champion blamed the noisy crowd.

He said: “The noise in the crowd affected me a lot and messed with start.

“I tried to shut it off by getting the perfect start, but I misjudged it.”

Looking forward

The trio of Ashley Anumba, Obiageri Amaechi and Chioma Onyekwere will be battling for places in the final of the Women’s Discuss event on Sunday.

Also in the 400m men’s hurdle event, Ezekiel Nathaniel will be in action after the disappointment in the Mixed Relay.

Attention will also be on the 100m Women’s race where Rose Chukwuma will be competing in Heat 4 as she seeks headway into the semi-final.

Nigeria may also celebrate her first medal in Budapest on Sunday with the women’s Long jump event to be decided during the afternoon session of Day 2

