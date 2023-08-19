The Nigeria Senior Women’s Volleyball team fell to a 0-3 (14-25, 17-25, 20-25) loss against their Egyptian counterparts in their fourth game at the tournament on Saturday.

The Nigerian ladies went into Saturday’s game hoping to finally get back-to-back wins at the tournament after their victory last time out against Burundi.

However, the terrific North African side proved to be a step higher as they secured a comprehensive victory over Nigeria.

Positive reaction

Despite the defeat, the head coach of Nigeria’s women’s volleyball team, Samuel Ajayi, has commended his players for giving the Egyptian team a good fight.

With the loss to Egypt, Nigeria has won two matches and lost two matches at the ongoing Championship in Yaounde.

Mr Ajayi said his players stuck to the instructions and frustrated the Egyptian team throughout the three sets.

The NSCDC coach revealed that his side lost the third set due to a lack of adequate exposure of the team to international friendlies.

He said, “The performance of the team was excellent because their mentality and approach to the match against Egypt was impressive. They stuck to the game plan from the beginning of the match to the last set and you saw that there was steady progression in the score line.

“The players coordinated themselves and put pressure on the Egyptians, we did not give them any respect as leaders of Pool A.”

He further said, “I am proud of the players with their wonderful display against Egypt; I am sure if they had little exposure outside the country, the third set would have been our set. We lost to a more experienced and tactical team in the third set; unfortunately, exposure failed us.

Nigeria will have another chance to correct their errors and avenge their loss to the Egyptians against another North African side in Algeria whom they face in the final group game on Sunday by 1 p.m.

A win for the Nigerians would see them through to the quarterfinals comfortably.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

