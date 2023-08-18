The appointment of Senator John Owan-Enoh. as Nigeria’s new Sports Minister has been greeted with a lot of congratulatory messages.

Owan-Enoh, a former senator from Cross River and Gubernatorial candidate of the state was officially named as the man to oversee the sports ministry Wednesday night by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

He will be the 36th minister of Sports of the country after the departure of Sunday Dare.

One of the numerous Nigerians that have wished the new minister well is the Chairman of the Sports Committee at the House of Representatives, Ekene Adams who has warmly welcomed the 57-year-old former lawmaker to his new role.

“Let me heartily congratulate the new Sports Minister Senator John Enoh, on his well-deserved appointment by Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His trajectory as a foremost lawmaker who had served in the Senate will be a huge advantage to the accomplishment of his new assignment.” Mr Adams said in a statement on Thursday.

While many are raising eyebrows, the new sports minister who is a successful farmer and educationist is another square peg in a round hole, Adams the Chikun/ Kajuru Federal Constituency representative believes Mr. Enoh with all the experience as a former senator is capable of making right decisions to improve the fortunes of sports in Nigeria.

“As a former lawmaker, he understands the dynamics of every sector, so I believe he will hit the ground running.”

Mr Adams who was a former Chairman of Southwestern-based club side Remo Stars further assured the new minister that he and his counterpart in the Senate will work together to ensure achievements of innovations and ideas in the sporting sector.

“We are all stakeholders and partners in progress, we are ready to work together in the best interest of our great country. We shall partner with the Minister to ensure that Sports takes centre stage in our nation’s development history.” the Chairman of the Sports Committee at the House of Representatives concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

